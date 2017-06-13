From the WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe's feud could extend beyond WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017

If fan interest in the feud stays up, the program between Lesnar and Joe might extend all the way to SummerSlam.

The feud between Joe and Lesnar has only just begun

What’s the story?

As per Cageside Seats, the feud between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe will possibly extend beyond their WWE Universal Championship match at Great Balls of Fire. The extension of the feud will depend on the TV ratings for their program.

In case you didn’t know...

Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe have been involved in a feud with each other. Samoa Joe became the #1 Contender for the Universal Championship when he defeated Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in an Extreme Rules Fatal Five-way #1 Contenders match at the Extreme Rules Pay Per View on 5th June 2017.

Joe and Lesnar have been scheduled to face off against each other on the Great Balls of Fire Pay Per View which is due to take place on 9th July 2017.

The heart of the matter

As per the report, it is being said that the WWE officials backstage are “very happy” with the way the program between Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar is developing.

The report also states that officials are open to extending the program between the Samoan and the Beast Incarnate beyond the Great Balls of Fire Pay Per View, provided the ratings are good, and the fan interest in the feud remains strong.

As far as fan interest is concerned, the YouTube video of Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe’s confrontation (and brawl) on RAW has already amassed over 1.5 Million views on YouTube within a few hours of being uploaded, which certainly indicates that the feud has piqued the interest of the WWE Universe. The video can be seen below:

The aforementioned segment had been met with a great response from the live crowd as well, with “This is Awesome” chants ringing through the arena as it came to a close.

What’s next?

The Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe are scheduled to face off on the Great Balls of Fire Pay Per View for the Universal Championship on 9th July 2017. However, if the fan interest in the feud remains high, the program between the two might be extended all the way to SummerSlam, which will be taking place on 20th August 2017.

Author’s take

Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar are two of the most physical and “badass” specimens in the WWE locker room today. Watching them be embroiled in a feud with each other is a dream come true for any fan of professional wrestling, and if it were up to me, I’d have had this feud start at the Royal Rumble and culminate at WrestleMania 34 instead.

However, if officials do it take it forward till SummerSlam, that’s the next best thing, and I’m sure it will be met with a lot of support from the WWE Universe as well.

