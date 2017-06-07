WWE News: Jim Ross reveals desire to call Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe

Will Jim Ross be a part of this upcoming dream match at WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017?

JR made his WWE return at WrestleMania 33

What’s the story?

As reported by 411Mania, WWE legend and former commentator Jim Ross has confirmed that he wishes to announce the Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe match. The bout will take place next month in Dallas at the new Great Balls of Fire pay per view.

In case you didn’t know...

The Samoan monster that is Samoa Joe will finally get his shot at The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar, with the former TNA stand out earning this title match over the weekend. Joe choked out Finn Balor in a fatal five-way number one contender’s match that also included Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and the Eater of Worlds Bray Wyatt.

The heart of the matter

JR had the following to say in his latest blog entry in regards to this match-up.

“I say that the Lesnar-Joe match will receive plenty of talk/hype over the next several weeks and that the two, physically demanding athletes will provide us a tremendous one on one main event in Dallas. I am personally looking forward to this match as much as any match I can recall this year and will tell you that it is an announcer’s dream to be privileged to call a bout like this. Yep, I’m fishing here.”

What’s next?

Given how much more JR has been getting involved with WWE as of late, there’s every chance that he could end up appearing at Great Balls of Fire. He’s had a close relationship with Joe for a long time now, and Ross was the one who initially signed Lesnar to his first WWE deal well over 15 years ago.

JR’s next big project with WWE will come later in the summer when he joins part of the announce team for the Mae Young Classic.

Author’s take

It’s great to see Ross throwing his name in the hat for something like this, and the excitement of Joe-Lesnar will be enhanced even further with his addition to the main event contest.

