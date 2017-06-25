From the WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar advertised for WWE's final event in the Joe Louis Arena

A huge match has been announced for WWE's Detroit Live Event.

Lesnar will defend his Championship at the event

It has been confirmed by wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer that Brock Lesnar will appear at the WWE Live Event in Detroit, Michigan on 29th July 2017. It will be the promotion’s last show at the famous Joe Louis Arena.

Brock Lesnar is the current WWE Universal Champion and is embroiled in a feud with Samoa Joe over the championship. Lesnar and Joe will face off against each other at WWE’s Great Balls of Fire Pay Per View in a title match which is scheduled to take place on 9th July 2017.

With plans of Lesnar possibly being set up in a match against Roman Reigns with the title on the line at SummerSlam 2017, Lesnar is expected to retain the championship at Great Balls of Fire.

It comes as a surprise that Lesnar has been advertised for this particular Live Event because it appears to be exclusive to SmackDown. Some of the matches said to be on the card are as follows:

Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton (For the WWE Championship) Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens (For the United States Championship)

Appearances from Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, The New Day, The Usos, Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch are also scheduled for the event.

The Live Event will be taking place on 29th July 2017 at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan and tickets are currently on sale at Ticketmaster. This will also be WWE’s last event at the Joe Louis Arena as it is scheduled for demolition shortly afterwards.

In the meanwhile, Brock Lesnar is expected to defend his WWE Universal Championship against Samoa Joe at WWE’s Great Balls of Fire Pay Per View on 9th July 2017.

Lesnar is one of WWE’s biggest draws, and the whole Live Event tour is a promotion for SummerSlam. An appearance by Lesnar on any Live Event, regardless of the show it’s exclusive to, would certainly help sell the arena out.

