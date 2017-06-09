From the WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar to defend the WWE Universal Championship against top Raw stars

Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor will have the opportunity to capture the WWE Universal Championship.

09 Jun 2017

Brock Lesnar beat Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at Wrestlemania

What’s the story?

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is expected to hold on to the WWE Universal Championship for a long time. The latest rumours from Cageside Seats suggest that Brock Lesnar will be facing the likes of Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor in high-profile singles championship matches before the inevitable clash with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34.

In case you didn’t know...

Brock Lesnar capped off his trilogy of matches aginst Goldberg with a redeeming win at Wrestlemania 33. The Beast defeated his foe after connecting with 10 suplexes and with an F5. The win over Goldberg won him the WWE Universal Championship – a title that he has not defended since.

The heart of the matter

WWE's resident mercenary, Brock Lesnar, will be making appearances at some of the bigger PPVs of the year, defending his title against the likes of Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Braun Strowman. The plans with Strowman were put on the backburner after the former member of the Wyatt Family suffered an injury. There are plans for Strowman, as soon as he returns, to start a feud with the Beast Incarnate that will culminate in a match at Summerslam.

Brock Lesnar is rumoured to hold on to the championship till Wrestlemania 34 in New Orleans where he will drop the title to Roman Reigns in the main event. The high-profile clash will be a rematch of the Wrestlemania 31 encounter where Seth Rollins stole the show in the ‘Heist of the Century.’

What’s next?

Lesnar is pitted for a match against Samoa Joe at WWE Great Balls of Fire in July. He is also scheduled to make four appearances on WWE RAW in the five weeks leading up to the PPV. Lesnar will be at Raw next week in Layfette in order to respond to Samoa Joe's attack on his advocate, Paul Heyman.

Author's take

Many WWE fans may not approve of the fact that Roman Reigns will get his fourth straight Wrestlemania main event next year. But as of this writing, the plans are inked in for another crowning moment in the Big Dog's career. The hardcore fans can take solace in the fact that Lesnar will face Rollins and Balor somewhere down the line. Interesting dynamics will be at play in those matchups when Lesnar goes up against two of the top babyfaces of the Raw brand.

