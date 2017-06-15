From the WWE Rumor Nill: Chris Jericho not returning to WWE anytime soon

The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla will be busy touring the globe with Fozzy.

by Prityush Haldar News 15 Jun 2017, 23:32 IST

Chris Jericho went on a dream run in 2016

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Chris Jericho may be away from WWE for a while. Jericho’s band Fozzy announced a tour for October and November this year which means that Jericho will be away from the WWE for most of 2017.

In case you didn’t know...

Jericho had the best run of his career in 2016 that rivalled his time with the company in 2008. He reinvented himself as a heel and managed to get over with the WWE Universe and his partnership with Kevin Owens worked wonders.

The heart of the matter

Chris Jericho has met with success in his ventures outside the squared circle. His band’s single “Judas” has drawn a lot of praise and has over 5 million hits on YouTube. Fozzy has been on a purple patch touring the world and do not look like they will stop anytime soon. The band also announced another tour for October and November.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that the tour dates would keep Jericho away from the WWE for most of the year. The speculation is that Jericho might take some time to relax after the tour and return to the WWE just in time for the Royal Rumble.

What’s next?

In the meantime, WWE will have to make do without the Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla. In Jericho’s absence, stars like Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, and Braun Strowman have risen to the top of the RAW roster. All of these superstars, except possibly Strowman, will be competing in WWE Great Balls of Fire on July 9.

Author's Take

At the start of 2016, not many would have pegged Jericho to be the bona fide main eventer he went on to become in the latter part of the year. His promos and in-ring performances made him a must-watch attraction whenever the spotlight was on him.

The fact that he is relevant in the main event picture even after so many years in the business is a testimony to his unique abilities.