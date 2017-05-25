From the WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar's rumored opponent at Great Balls Of Fire

Brock Lesnar looks destined to face several of Raw's Heavyweights.

by Jeremy Bennett News 25 May 2017, 05:09 IST

These five gentlemen will main event WWE Extreme Rules on June 4th...

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that it would make sense for either Finn Balor or Seth Rollins to win the Fatal Five-Way Match at Extreme Rules and face Brock Lensar at WWE Great Balls of Fire.

Meltzer also noted that The Beast would probably face Strowman at Summerslam and then have matches with Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe to round-up 2017.

In case you didn’t know...

Braun Strowman was initially scheduled to face Brock Lesnar in July, but the Monster Among Men suffered an elbow injury that sidelined him for two months. Consequently, Kurt Angle declared a Fatal Five-Way Match to determine the number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship.

The heart of the matter

Brock Lesnar’s schedule going forward in 2017 is unknown at this time, but you can expect him to wrestle at SummerSlam and Survivor Series. The brand specific pay per view schedule hasn't been fully announced for the rest of the year yet.

What’s next?

On the next episode of Monday Night Raw, Finn Balor will face Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt in a triple threat match while Seth Rollins will take on Roman Reigns in singles action.

Author’s take

I agree with Meltzer that one of Finn Balor or Seth Rollins should win the main event of Extreme Rules and compete for Raw’s top prize. However, my heart is set on watching Samoa Joe take on the Beast Incarnate, but it appears that we won’t see that program till later in the year.

