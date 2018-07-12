From The WWE Rumor Mill: Daniel Bryan's SummerSlam opponent revealed?

Kane? NO! NO! NO! The Miz? Yes! Yes! Yes!

What’s the story?

While the reformed Team Hell No will be taking on The Bludgeon Brothers at this Sunday’s Extreme Rules PPV for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, the focus is more on WWE’s plans for Daniel Bryan with SummerSlam being the subsequent PPV.

Two former World Champions are being considered for a singles match against the leader of the Yes! Movement for the biggest PPV of the Summer that is scheduled to take place on August 19th, 2018.

In case you didn’t know…

Daniel Bryan’s in-ring return is inarguably the greatest thing to have happened in the topsy-turvy world of pro wrestling in a very long time. Ever since his unlikely comeback, Bryan has taken on Big Cass in a singles feud before going on to reunite with Kane in what was a really feel-good moment.

Team Hell No is now on the cusp of capturing the SmackDown Tag Team titles from the behemothic team of the Bludgeon Brothers. However, WWE may not put the straps on the popular tag team as they may have a different plan set in stone.

The heart of the matter

According to a report from CageSideSeats, Creative has shortlisted Kane and The Miz as the possible opponents for Bryan for SummerSlam. If WWE does go ahead with Kane, then it’s highly likely that we could see some friction between the team in the championship match that would plant the seeds for a match we’ve seen countless times before.

On the other hand, WWE could have The Miz interrupt the proceedings and reignite his rivalry with Bryan heading into SummerSlam. Ever since that infamous episode of Talking Smack, the fans have waited with baited breath to see the two go at it inside the squared circle and now it could finally come to fruition.

However, it all depends on Daniel Bryan’s contract negotiations with the company. It should be noted that the former WWE Champion’s contract expires on September 1st, 2018 and his SummerSlam opponent would largely depend on how the negotiations progress.

A promising sign is that WWE has already advertised The Miz vs. Bryan in a singles match for the MSG Live show to held on 26th December in addition for Australia’s Super Show-down show in October. Yes, we know live event cards are subject to change but we choose to be optimistic!

What’s next?

We should get a clear picture of Bryan’s SummerSlam plans at Extreme Rules which will take place this Sunday. Whether it is The Miz or Kane, WWE needs to extend the Flying Goat’s contract and give us fans all the dream matches that have been in the pipeline for an eternity.

