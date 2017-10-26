From the WWE Rumor Mill: Does Kevin Owens have backstage heat?

Are there backstage repercussions for Kevin Owen after his recent departure?

Kevin Owens really might be the world's greatest dad

What's the story?

Kevin Owens might be a ruthless performer in the ring and take every underhanded opportunity he can to get ahead of the game but in reality, he is a dedicated family man.

Owens had to recently leave WWE's tour of South America early in order to take care of some issues at home. But Sports Illustrated reports there is currently no heat on him for needing to take the time off.

In case you didn't know...

When Owens had to leave the tour he wasn't the only one needing to be pulled from the upcoming South American cards. AJ Styles was also called to fly in and compete against Finn Balor at TLC. This is the reason why Triple H needed to fly in and make the tour.

We had exclusively revealed the nature of Owens' departure and since then Kevin Owens thanked fans for their support during this rough spot and his wife did the same.

The heart of the matter

It looks like the situation surrounding Kevin Owens' family has at least stabilised enough that he can make it back on the road. After all, he was pulled from dates due to this recent family issue but appeared on SmackDown Live this week as a surprise run-in during Sami Zayn's loss to Randy Orton.

Sports Illustrated reports that there is absolutely no heat on Kevin Owens to leave the WWE tour. It was done with WWE's blessing and nobody on the roster faults him whatsoever for doing the right thing and making the trip across the planet to be with his family when they needed him

What's next?

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are going to continue their amazing program together. As with most friendships in WWE, this will likely result in a match.

But the next time Owens and Zayn lock horns in the ring, it will mean a lot more after coming off of this very entertaining 'best friends' program they're currently enjoying.

Author's take

Kevin Owens is not only an amazing pro wrestling, but he's also an incredible human being. He is funny and full of great ideas that even after his time in the ring is over, I'm sure he will find a great home anywhere he wants in the pro wrestling industry.

But he is a family man above all and it's great that WWE realised this and allowed him to make the trip home when his family needed him most.