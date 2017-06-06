From the WWE Rumor Mill: Former Impact Wrestling star has signed with WWE

A former Impact Wrestling Knockouts tag-team champion has signed with the WWE.

Thea Trinidad has signed with WWE

What’s the story?

Former Impact Wrestling Knockouts tag-team champion Thea Trinidad, who goes by the ring name Rosita, has reportedly signed with the WWE. As per Pro Wrestling Sheet, the 26-year-old Rosita has signed a deal with the WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

Rosita is best known for her time in Impact Wrestling, where she previously held the TNA Knockouts tag-team championships with Sarita.

Trinidad has also appeared in the WWE as one of Adam Rose’s Rosebuds in the past, apart from a backstage segment with Tyler Breeze.

The heart of the matter

Rosita has also competed in NXT, losing to NXT Women’s Champion Asuka in October of last year. Additionally, the former Impact Wrestling Knockout will be seen playing the part of AJ Lee (April Brooks) in the upcoming WWE biopic based on the life of WWE Superstar Paige (Saraya-Jade Bevis).

Having managed notable professional wrestlers such as Hernandez, Anarquia, Sarita, Roderick Strong and Austin Aries, Rosita is widely regarded as one of the most well-known young female prospects in the sport today. As of the time of this writing, further details of her WWE contract are yet to be revealed.

What’s next?

Rosita has previously competed in WWE’s NXT brand and information on which WWE brand Rosita will perform for will be revealed by the promotion in the days to come.

Author’s take

Rosita is one of the most talented performers in the industry and has been one for a long time now. In my opinion, she is one of the most underrated female talents to have competed in TNA (Impact Wrestling).

I genuinely hope to see her compete in the WWE, with her first year probably in NXT, after which she moves to the main-roster.