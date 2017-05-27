From the WWE Rumor Mill: Further proof that Hulk Hogan's WWE return is imminent

Hulk Hogan hasn't been seen in the WWE for two years, but we have evidence to suggest that his return shouldn't be too far away.

Could we see Hogan in the WWE?

What's the story?

As I revealed on The Dirty Sheets Podcast via our "DS Breaking News" show, we have managed to get our hands on further proof that Hulk Hogan's return to the WWE is imminent. You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the following Soundcloud link.

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan parted ways with the WWE in 2015 after additional footage from Hogan's 2012 adult tape leaked, showing the wrestler making racist comments about his daughter Brooke's boyfriend.

At the time, the company removed all mentions of Hogan from WWE.com and removing all Hulk Hogan merchandise from WWEShop.com. All the announcers and wrestlers were also instructed not to mention Hogan on TV.

However, the Hulkster’s name has recently been mentioned several times on WWE programming, including on two editions of “Bring it to the table”. The company has also softened its stance on the Hall of Famer.

The heart of the matter

During the WWE's recent European tour, a sample edition of the latest WWE Kids Magazine was handed to children at all of the shows. The Magazine came with a double-sided poster with several WWE legends, including Hulk Hogan.

The other side of the poster shockingly featured Hogan by himself. This could be the biggest indication to date that the Hulkster's return is imminent. You can see the poster from the magazine, below.

What's next?

The WWE can not tell their history without Hulk Hogan, and they should re-hire him at some point.

Author's take

The last two years have been punishment enough, and with no lawsuit with Gawker hanging over him, Hogan would be willing and able to make his return.

