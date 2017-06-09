From the WWE Rumor Mill: Great Balls of Fire to be rematch heavy

If you didn't like Extreme Rules...

Is Lesnar vs. Joe the only new match fans will get in 4 weeks?

What’s the story?

The WWE announced a big match between Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar for Great Balls of Fire, but that may be the only fresh match occurring on the show. Cageside Seats reports that WWE Great Balls of Fire is likely to feature a lot of rematches from the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

In case you didn’t know...

The following are the matches that occurred at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on June 4, 2017:

Pre-Show: Kalisto defeated Apollo Crews The Miz defeated Dean Ambrose (c) – Intercontinental Championship Rich Swann and Sasha Banks defeated Noam Dar and Alicia Fox Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Bayley – Kendo Stick on a Pole Match Cesaro and Sheamus defeated The Hardyz – Steel Cage for the Raw Tag Team Championships Neville (c) defeated Austin Aries – Submission Match for the Cruiserweight Championship Samoa Joe defeated Bray Wyatt, Finn Bálor, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

The heart of the matter

With exception to the Fatal Five Way match with Joe and the other competitors, the majority of the matches that occurred at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view are likely to occur again under different circumstances.

Even though there’s only been one show since Extreme Rules, no new storylines seem likely to occur with most of the wrestlers who competed this past Sunday.

What’s next?

Though rumour has it that the Hardyz will not appear as much due to Matt’s wife Reby nearing child birth, there doesn’t seem to be any other team to challenge Cesaro and Sheamus at the moment.

Bliss defeated Bayley at Extreme Rules and may possibly feud with Nia Jax or Mickie James going forward, but the company may feel the need to give Bayley a win to offset some of her recent losses.

Aries is rumoured to be taking some time off to heal some injuries so a rematch with Neville may not occur. The only new match that may occur could be a match between Rollins and Wyatt.

Author’s take

This rumour does follow the logic of WWE booking to a t, but this only the first week since the Extreme Rules pay-per-view and a lot can change in the next four.

