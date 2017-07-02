From the WWE Rumor Mill: Hardy Boyz to get WWE 24 special

The Hardy Boyz are about to get their own special.

by Rohit Nath

The Hardy Boyz made a triumphant return at WrestleMania 33

What’s the story?

As noticed by one of our writers, Harry Kettle, it seems that WWE is making WWE24 a special for the Hardy Boyz return to WWE

WWE 24 special on The Hardyz confirmed it seems. pic.twitter.com/UYHWGexmE7 — Harry Kettle (@HJKettle) July 1, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The Hardy Boyz made their WWE returns at WrestleMania 33 after having a fall out with Impact Wrestling during their contract negotiations. They triumphantly returned back home, where they won the RAW Tag Team Championships on their first night.

They’ve since lost the titles to Cesaro & Sheamus, who they’ve been feuding with since post-WrestleMania. They dropped the titles to them at Extreme Rules and continued their feud.

The heart of the matter

Corey Graves’ interview with the Hardy Boyz is now up on the WWE Network. In the clip, as noted in the above tweet, a “WWE 24” logo can be seen, indicating that there is a WWE 24 episode about the Hardy Boyz’ WWE return in the works.

It may not release for a while, as there are currently two more episodes scheduled to release later this year – Goldberg and Kurt Angle’s WWE return.

Since WWE 24 episodes don’t air that often, it might mean that we will only get a taste of the Hardy Boyz episode sometime next year. WrestleMania 33 is another WWE 24 episode that we will most definitely be seeing next year.

What’s next?

The Hardy Boyz will most likely have a match against Cesaro and Sheamus for the RAW Tag Team titles at Great Balls Of Fire. They may possibly win the titles back as Sheamus is rumoured to be going on a bit of a hiatus.

Author’s Take

WWE 24 is without a doubt one of, if not the best show on the WWE Network right now. It captures moments and emotions in a way like no other, and the production quality is second to none.

The Hardy Boyz return was eagerly anticipated and met with a lot of excitement, so fans would definitely love to see a WWE 24 special capturing the moments before and after their WWE return and all the behind-the-scenes footage.

