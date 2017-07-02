From the WWE Rumor Mill: Huge dream match rumoured for SummerSlam 2017

Two of the best in the world could well do battle at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

by Harald Math News 02 Jul 2017, 12:53 IST

Styles and Nakamura are rumoured to be facing each other at SummerSlam 2017

What’s the story?

The Biggest Party of the Summer is just over a month away and rumoured SummerSlam match cards are beginning to take shape. On Friday’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez speculated that AJ Styles could be involved in a SummerSlam dream match for the second year in a row.

His rumoured opponent for the big show on August 20? None other than the King of Strong Style himself, Shinsuke Nakamura.

In case you didn’t know...

Both AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura arrived in WWE in 2016, after shockingly leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling after Wrestle Kingdom 10. The two have been kept apart in WWE since, with AJ catapulted right into the main event scene whilst Nakamura has spent the majority of his time in NXT.

The post-WrestleMania superstar shake-up saw Nakamura finally make it to the main roster, however, where he joined The Phenomenal One on SmackDown.

Fans have been salivating at the prospect of Nakamura vs. Styles ever since, and it could well be happening at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

During Friday’s WOL show, Alvarez was asked about the possibility of the match happening at some point in the future. Alvarez, who had hinted at a major match being rumoured in days prior but was reticent for fear of jinxing it, told the listener that he believes that the match is going to take place at SummerSlam.

“I think that is the match. I would say with some degree of confidence that you’re gonna see Styles and Nakamura against each other at SummerSlam. That was the whole idea behind the tease they did at the Money in the Bank show,” said Alvarez.

Styles and Nakamura found themselves facing each other during that main event match, discarding the ladder and the briefcase in favour of doing battle once again. The potential SummerSlam match would be their first in WWE but their second singles match in history, following on from their instant classic at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 10 over the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

What’s next?

With just over six weeks to go until The Biggest Party of the Summer, there is plenty of time for things to change in WWE’s plans. Styles vs. Nakamura would be a wildly popular addition to the show, and could well entice a number of unsure fans to buy the show.

With a planned main event of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in the offing, such alternatives may well be required.

Author’s take

The match between the two at Wrestle Kingdom 10 was an absolute masterpiece, a genuine five-star match with no wasted motion and highlights aplenty.

Would the talented duo be given the freedom to try and top that in a WWE ring? It is highly unlikely, but that shouldn’t make the match any less thrilling. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles is a dream match at all times – no matter whether or not it has happened before.