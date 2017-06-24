From the WWE Rumor Mill: Hulk Hogan is not interested in a return to the WWE

Hulk Hogan doesn't appear to be willing to return to the WWE.

Hulk Hogan hasn’t been on WWE television since 2015...

What’s the story?

According to an article from Fightful, the WWE has reached out to Hulk Hogan in an attempt to start a potential working relationship Vince McMahon has also personally contacted the former WWE Champion, but it seems that he is not interested in a return at this time.

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE terminated the contract of Hogan in July of 2015 after Gawker leaked the controversial tapes of Hulk Hogan using racially insensitive language. At the time, the Hulkster was a judge on the latest edition of Tough Enough on MTV.

The heart of the matter

The general feeling is that Hulk Hogan is not interested in returning to WWE because he hasn’t managed to strike the right deal with the company. After winning a $31M settlement from Gawker, he is in a good place financially and doesn’t need to return to the spotlight.

Fightful also reported that Hogan was out of shape and over 300 pounds. This is partly due to a botched laser spine surgery that he recently had done.

What’s next?

For the WWE, Great Balls of Fire is next up on the pay-per-view schedule. That will take place on July 9th from Dallas, Texas.

As for Hogan, it is anyone’s guess at this time, but there is a chance he returns at WrestleMania in New Orleans. It will give him an opportunity to redeem himself after he called the Superdome the Silverdome at WrestleMania 30.

Author’s take

It is great to see that the WWE does want to bring Hogan back to the fold. Though what Hogan did wasn’t right, it was a long time ago, and he has clearly shown remorse.

Time does heal all wounds, and I truly believe there will be a day when Hogan and the WWE reunite. When it’s the right time for Hogan to commit the time and effort needed, he can be an ambassador for the company again.

