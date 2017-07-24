From the WWE Rumor Mill: Is The Great Khali returning to the ring?

The Great Khali is back, but in what capacity?

The Great Khali is back and ready to fight?

What’s the story?

The Great Khali made his return to the WWE and assisted Jinder Mahal in his championship match, but that may not be the last we see of the former world champion.

Khali is now listed as an active wrestler on WWE.com which could indicate that he will have a match in the future.

In case you didn’t know...

Khali began his WWE career in 2006 and competed primarily on SmackDown. He wrestled for the WWE for nine years before he was released in November 2014.

Khali returned to Punjab following his release and opened his own wrestling school, Continental Wrestling Entertainment, and has been running the school for the past three years.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has claimed that Khali was brought back due to his popularity in India and the hopes that having the rub from Khali would benefit Mahal as the WWE attempts to break into the Indian Market.

With Khali listed as an active wrestler, he is more than likely to have a match at some point in the near future and may even wrestle at SummerSlam.

If this is true, then it would be Khali’s first WWE match since his loss to Rusev on SmackDown in 2014.

What’s next?

As far as opponents for Khali goes, Randy Orton seems like the most likely option due to Khali costing Orton the WWE Championship at Battleground.

Cena is rumoured to be facing Mahal for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, so he may face Khali in the buildup to the championship match.

Author’s take

Khali returning to the ring could be interesting to the Indian WWE fans, but it might not have as positive an effect in their base market.

Social media was ablaze with comments loathing Khali’s return to the company, so his return to the ring may result in even more fan frustration.