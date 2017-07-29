From the WWE Rumor Mill: Is Sami Zayn set for a major push?

Is the Underdog from he Underground headed for a Main Event Push?

It looks like Sami Zayn is headed for big things

What's the story?

While both the casual fans and the hardcore internet fanatics alike have taken quite a liking to Sami Zayn since he started in NXT, they've all kept their expectations at a pretty even keel.

While he's got the charisma, personality and talent to get him far, there have been many like him before who never got a taste of the main event scene. However, it looks like that may be changing for the Underdog From the Underground. A report from Stillrealtous.com states that Zayn is expected to receive a push after Summerslam.

In case you didn't know...

Sami began his wrestling career in 2002, performing under a mask as "El Generico." In 2013, after a highly successful run in the indies as well as Ring Of Honor, Zayn took off the mask and signed with WWE. During that time, he won the NXT Championship before moving onto the main roster in 2016.

The heart of the matter

So, after a couple of years of building up his small but ambitious (and over analytical) underdog character, what's next for Zayn? Word has it that after SummerSlam in August, he is set for a major push into the main event scene - possibly as early as the end of the year. While that doesn't mean he's guaranteed a title run of any sort, just getting the chance to be a spoke in the main event wheel is a big deal.

What's next?

For the moment, we need to see what happens at SummerSlam. WWE usually lays down something big for the summer. Let's just hope they let Sami keep playing his character because he seems to have the "underdog" role down pat.

Author's take

There's an interesting contrast between Sami Zayn and current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal that should be acknowledged. They are both Canadian born, yet Mahal has traces his ancestry to India while Zayn is of Syrian descent. That could be something worth playing on in the coming months following SummerSlam. Either way, it's nice seeing Zayn get a chance to prove that he is main event material.

