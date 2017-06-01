From the WWE Rumor Mill: Isabel Lahela not signed with WWE

The Canadian weightlifter was recently rumoured to have signed a developmental contract with WWE.

Isabel Lahela is a model

What’s the story?

According to Squared Circle Sirens, Olympic weightlifter Isabel Lahela has not signed with WWE. There were rumours some time ago about Isabela signing a developmental deal with WWE.

"When you have mastered fear then you have mastered all." Shot by @e_fancy A post shared by I S A B E L L A H E L A (@isabel.lahela) on Mar 19, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

In case you did not know...

Isabel took part in the WWE tryouts back in September 2016, just a month after she started training. Interestingly, she attended the tryouts which also featured names like Kimber Lee, Heidi Lovelace and Jessica James.

Aside from Lahela being a powerlifter, she also models and works as a personal trainer as well. The 22-year-old is notable for winning the Junior Ontario Weightlifting Championship back in 2014.

The heart of the matter

A couple of months back, it was reported that Isabel signed a developmental contract with WWE. However, Squared Circle Sirens is now reporting that Isabel backed out of the offer from WWE. The report further states that Lahela even signed a lease for a new home in Orlando so that she could work in the performance centre.

However, she apparently did not want to leave her family and powerlifting career behind since signing with WWE involved moving to the United States.

What’s next?

The rumour about Isabel was celebrated by the WWE Universe. Her photos were making the rounds all over the wrestling community which showed how excited the fans were. She will not most likely concentrate on her weightlifting career.

Author’s Take

While Lahela has decided not to sign with WWE at this point in time, the deal might materialise in the future. She is just 22-years-old and there is a lot of room for improvement. The Canadian can work on improving her skill set and at a later time, she could sign with WWE and make a bigger impact.