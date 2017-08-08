From the WWE Rumor Mill: John Cena advertised for dream match on RAW in September

John Cena is set to have another dream match of epic proportons

by Rohit Nath News 08 Aug 2017, 21:39 IST

John Cena is set to work on RAW after SummerSlam

What's the story?

According to Givemesport, John Cena is being advertised for the September 4th episode of RAW from Omaha, Nebraska, and he is scheduled to face none other than another dream opponent: Samoa Joe.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena is expected to start appearing on the RAW brand post-SummerSlam. He is now a free agent, and not exclusive to SmackDown Live anymore.

It was first revealed that he is moving over to RAW after he was advertised for No Mercy, the September RAW-exclusive PPV. Cena stated that the reason he asked to become non-exclusive to any brand is that he knows his days in the company are numbered.

The positive of this is that he can now work with many dream opponents. He just had a match with Shinsuke Nakamura last week, who he put over clean. He's now set to feud with Baron Corbin heading into SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

According to Givemesport, Cena is advertised to face Samoa Joe on September 4th. The card is always subject to change, but even Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman is advertised, with a stipulation being "Omaha Street Fight".

Going forward, the August 8th episode of SmackDown Live and an August 14th Live event are the only SmackDown Live events that Cena is working. Courtesy of Givemesport, here is Cena's WWE schedule for the coming month and a half:

August 8 (Smackdown TV) – Air Canada Center in Toronto, ON

August 12 (Raw) – Augusta Civic Center in Augusta, ME

August 13 (Raw) – DCU Arena in Worcester, MA (That show will be headlined by John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman)

August 14 (Smackdown) – MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA

August 20 (SummerSlam) – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

September 3 (Raw) – Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA

September 4 (Raw TV) – Omaha, Nebraska

September 17 (Raw) – Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena in China

September 24 (No Mercy) - Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA

What's next?

Cena will kick start his short feud with Baron Corbin that will likely result in a SummerSlam match. If he does face Corbin, expect Cena's 6-year winless streak at SummerSlam to come to an end. Corbin is also expected to cash-in his Money In The Bank briefcase at SummerSlam, so it may not be all bad for The Lone Wolf either.

Author's Take

Samoa Joe vs John Cena is obviously a dream match of epic proportions, but it would be a shame if they wasted another dream Cena match on free TV. Hopefully, it's a dark match and they work an actual program that sees Joe vs Cena for No Mercy or even a later date.

There's no doubt that the match-up is WrestleMania worthy

