From the WWE Rumor Mill: Kurt Angle may compete at Summerslam or Survivor Series

WWE fans may be able to see Kurt Angle inside the squared circle sooner than expected.

by Prityush Haldar News 03 Jul 2017, 12:03 IST

Kurt Angle is currently serving as the RAW General Manager

What’s the story?

According to the rumours emerging from Cagesideseats.com, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle may wrestle as soon as Summerslam or Survivor Series. The rumour suggests that WWE may not wait till Wrestlemania 34 to bring the RAW General Manager into in-ring action.

In case you didn’t know...

Kurt Angle is one of the most proficient workers to have ever laced a pair of wrestling boots. Angle started his career in the WWE coming off the back of an Olympic Gold medal in the 1996 Summer Olympics. Angles has held the WWE Championship four times during his career and is a Grand Slam winner. He headlined the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Soon after Wrestlemania 33, Angle was appointed as the new General Manager of Monday Night RAW by none other than Vince McMahon, replacing Mick Foley.

The heart of the matter

There has been an ongoing storyline between RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and Corey Graves that has been rumoured to culminate in a Wrestlemania matchup with Triple H.

However, the most recent reports seem to suggest that the Hall of Famer may not have to wait until April next year to get into the ring. Summerslam is just around the corner and is the second biggest PPV in the WWE calendar. It could very well mark Angle’s return to the ring. Angle could also return at Survivor Series, an event that grabbed headlines last year for the in-ring return of Goldberg.

Kurt Angle recently took part in a press conference to promote WWE 2K18. During the conference, Angle revealed that he would love to get back into the ring with some men from his past such as Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Triple H. Angle also named Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns as probable opponents for a match.

What’s next?

Kurt has been handling his job as the RAW General Manager with great ease. He managed to restore order to the proceedings on RAW as Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar unleashed chaos during their respective rivalries. Angle’s job will get more difficult as the WWE heads to the Great Balls of Fire on 9 July.

Author's Take

Kurt Angle’s return to the ring could be a welcome boost for the WWE ratings that have been on the low for a while now.

While these are just rumours, fans would definitely love to see their favourite Olympic gold medalist return to the ring sooner rather than later. The fans will have to wait and watch, as the storyline involving Kurt Angle, Corey Graves and the mysterious cell phone messages progresses.