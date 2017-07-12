From The WWE Rumor Mill: WWE could be close to cutting a deal with Anthem for the Broken gimmick

Are we finally getting the Broken Hardys in WWE?

Come on, guys. It’s been, like, A MILLION YEARS. Hurry up.

What’s the story?

We know. Another day, another “Are the Hardys about to bring the Broken gimmick to WWE?” story. Based on both recent comments from Dave Meltzer and the promo the Hardys cut on Raw this week, it feels like WWE may be thisclose to signing a deal – if they haven’t already.

In case you didn’t know...

During their previous run in TNA (now GFW), Matt Hardy developed a bizarre new persona – “Broken” Matt Hardy – and it soon became the most talked-about thing in wrestling.

At the beginning of the year, both Matt and Jeff Hardy declined to resign with the company and left for WWE, making their return at WrestleMania 33. While we expected to see them bring their gimmick with them, TNA claimed they owned the right to it, preventing them from doing so.

Since then, the Hardys have made numerous references to it on TV (as well as Matt’s Twitter account), but have yet to debut the gimmick in full.

The heart of the matter

On this past episode of Raw, Jeff made a mention during their promo that they were viewed as a novelty act and that maybe they should “fade away and classify themselves as obsolete” – a line of major significance to Jeff’s “Brother Nero” character in TNA.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer commented that this is a sign that a deal has either been made or is close to it.

“Yeah, you could see that either that deal is done and this is the start of the built towards it, or they’re real, real confident that that deal’s about to be done....It was the strongest tease by far they’ve done. So I think that that however that thing got settled... It’s gotta be close to settled, if not settled already.”

What’s next?

It’s highly doubtful we’ll see an official announcement if and when the deal is made. Chances are, we’ll start to see them work the gimmick more and more into their current characters while the continue with their current feud with The Revival.

Author’s take

Considering the beating the Hardys took on Raw and the references mentioned above, I agree with Meltzer that we’re getting close to, if not the actual Broken gimmick, then something Broken...ish. At least I hope so. Getting our hopes up over this thing is getting exhausting.

