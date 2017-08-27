From the WWE Rumor Mill: Paul Heyman could have had a significant influence on the Summerslam Fatal Fourway

Paul Heyman might have been more involved in the Summerslam Fatal Fourway in a greater capacity than you'd think.

Paul Heyman with the Beast

What's the story?

Dave Meltzer speculated on Wrestling Observer Radio that it could have been Paul Heyman who produced the Fatal Fourway match at SummerSlam.

In case you didn't know...

The Summerslam Fatal Fourway was one of the only matches of the night that was universally appreciated. With several unpopular matches on the card, the Fatal Fourway was met with critical acclaim. The match was a spot-fest, but Braun Strowman left the Barclays Center as a big star.

The heart of the matter

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer speculated that Paul Heyman had a lot of influence over the way the Fatal Fourway was booked. He said Heyman's influence on the match was evident because of the concentration on doing moves which the audience were high on. The match involved a number of big spots with very few normal wrestling holds applied.

What's next?

If Heyman indeed was the one with the influence over the match, it might bode well for the next few matches that Lesnar will take part in. With the Beast Incarnate set for a feud with Braun Strowman, the WWE practically has a license to print money.

Author's take

Heyman has always understood how to work a crowd better than the average booker. If Brock is going to leave WWE for UFC after Wrestlemania, Heyman would be a Godsend to the WWE creative team. His understanding of audiences, in general, makes him invaluable to WWE and they would do well to utilize him while they can.

