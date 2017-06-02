From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible botch in SmackDown Live main event

Dolph Ziggler Claims to Steal the Show, but he may have Stolen a Victory this week.

Did the Showoff steal a victory this past Tuesday?

What’s the story?

Dolph Ziggler defeated AJ Styles in the main event for this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, but that doesn’t seem to have been the planned finish. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio claims that the finish in the match between Styles and Ziggler was botched.

In case you didn’t know...

The Showoff and The Phenomenal One have crossed paths on multiple occasions since the Brand Split was revived. On the post-Battleground edition of SmackDown, Ziggler pinned Styles to become the number one contender for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

A month later, Styles would defeat Ziggler in another number one contender’s match for the WWE Championship. Styles would go on to defeat Dean Ambrose for the title to win his first world championship in WWE.

During Styles’ title reign, he faced Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match for the WWE Championship. That match took place on the final SmackDown of 2016 and marked the first time SmackDown beat Raw in the ratings.

The heart of the matter

Alvarez claimed the finish on SmackDown Live may have been botched due to Styles’ feet being on the rope prior to Ziggler getting the pinfall victory. After delivering a superkick to the back of Styles’ head, Styles’ foot landed on the ropes and were moved out of the way by Ziggler to get the pinfall. It was originally supposed to be on the rope but Ziggler screwed up by taking it off of it.

Alvarez also mentioned that the announcers referenced Styles’ feet being on the bottom rope and that they may have had to reword the finish for the match; likely anticipating the pinfall being waved off.

What’s next?

Dave Meltzer discussed this match on Wrestling Observer Radio as well and he predicted that Styles and Ziggler may wrestle in the next few weeks so that The Phenomenal One gets his win back.

If that rematch does occur, it is likely to happen next week due to Ziggler and Styles being booked for separate matches on the June 13, 2017 edition of SmackDown Live. The WWE promoted the June 13 show due to it being in New Orleans, Louisiana and scheduled Styles to face Kevin Owens and Ziggler to face Shinsuke Nakamura.

Author’s take

If the claims made on Wrestling Observer Radio prove to be true, then a botched finish may have helped Ziggler’s credibility.

Over the past few years, Ziggler’s stock as a wrestler has declined due to continued losses against other WWE Superstars. So, seeing him win against a former WWE Champion, even if it was a botch, means fans may take Ziggler a bit more seriously going forward.