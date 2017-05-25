From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why WWE booked Steel Cage match at Extreme Rules

Why did WWE book the Hardys in a Steel Cage match instead of a Ladder or TLC match?

The Hardys will face Sheamus & Cesaro in a Steel Cage at Extreme Rules

What’s the story?

As per pro-wrestling industry insider Dave Meltzer on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the recent ladder match at NXT Takeover: Chicago is the reason behind WWE not booking the Hardys in a Ladder match or TLC match at Extreme Rules.

In case you didn’t know...

DIY recently challenged the Authors of Pain at NXT Takeover: Chicago for the latter’s NXT tag-team championships this past Saturday (May 20th).

Meanwhile, Matt Hardy competed against Sheamus on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, beating the latter in the match to decide the stipulation for their upcoming matchup at Extreme Rules for the RAW tag team titles.

The heart of the matter

Matt Hardy revealed that they will defend their belts against Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules in a Steel Cage match.

That came as a surprise to a lot of fans, as anyone who has followed the Hardys long enough would have expected them to have been booked in a ladder match or a traditional TLC (Tables, Ladders & Chairs) match at the upcoming PPV.

As per Meltzer, the WWE decided not to do so owing to the recent ladder match at NXT Takeover: Chicago. If one is to believe the rumour mill, WWE officials didn’t want to announce yet another tag team title ladder match this soon after the aforementioned matchup that took place this past Saturday in Chicago, hence, the announcement of the upcoming Steel Cage matchup between the Hardys and Sheamus & Cesaro.

What’s next?

Matt and Jeff Hardy will defend their RAW tag-team championships against Sheamus & Cesaro in a Steel Cage match at the RAW brand-exclusive PPV Extreme Rules on June 4th at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Author’s take

Granted that most of us would like to see the Hardys defend their straps in the match they’re most famous for, a ladder match; nevertheless, the veteran performers are capable of turning just about any kind of bout into guaranteed entertainment.

I truly am looking forward to the two teams face off against each other given the fact that their recent matches have been, in the words of the Great One, Smokin’!!!