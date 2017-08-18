From The WWE Rumor Mill: Huge Universal Title match for No Mercy revealed

Could the Beast Incarnate mow over his competition at Summerslam?

@toprope_podcast by Bushboy65 News 18 Aug 2017, 11:27 IST

With Lesnar possibly leaving soon to return to the UFC, this match could be anyone's game...or so you'd think.

What's the Story?

This Summerslam has a stacked card, headlined by one of the biggest title matches in recent memory, with a Fatal-4-Way that could be won by any man in the match. That being said, it seems that the WWE already has its next PPV main event set in stone.

In case you didn't know...

Not only does Summerslam's Fatal-4-Way have star power, it's full of unpredictability. Lately, rumors began circulating that Brock Lesnar would be leaving WWE to return to the UFC after he was called out by Jon "Bones" Jones.

Jones recently beat Daniel Cormier to regain his Light Heavyweight Championship at UFC 214. After knocking Cormier at in the third round, Jones would call out the "Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar.

In a year where a handful of super-fights have already gone down, and one of the biggest possible money makers is set to take place this month in Mayweather vs McGregor, it seems that UFC and Brock Lesnar want to cash in on this moment.

Lesnar recently said in an interview when responding to a question about Jones, "Be careful what you wish for, kid." With a statement like that, this is not a matter of "if" but rather "when."

Lesnar and Heyman have been milking this for all it's worth, with Heyman saying that Angle is trying to screw Lesnar out of his title at Summerslam, and if he loses his belt, he'll leave WWE.

With all the intrigue surrounding Brock's eventual departure, fans are left wondering "Who will beat Lesnar at Summerslam?"

The heart of the matter

Don't look for a title change this Sunday, at least not when it comes to the Universal Title. Per Dave Meltzer on the August 15th edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE Creative already knows what direction they're heading on their way to No Mercy in September.

WWE plans to have Lesnar retain at Summerslam, and defend the Universal Title against Braun Strowman at No Mercy on September 24th.

What's next?

With Braun Strowman being the next contender for Lesnar's title, it's more than likely that Braun will have an incredibly strong showing at Summerslam. Odds are he won't be eating the pin.

WWE has been high on Strowman since his repackaging last year, especially since he began his program with Roman Reigns. Their heated, heavy hitting rivalry has been well received by critics and fans alike, so it would make sense for WWE to cash in on that while they can.

The date for Brock's date is, at this point, unknown. He still has yet to re-enter the USADA drug testing pool, which means the suspension he was under last year is still halted.

So whenever Brock decides to jump back into the MMA world, he still has half a year or so to wait before he can step in the octagon again.

However, it's all but confirmed that Lesnar will at least take time off to take on Jon Jones for a fight sometime in the near future. With Jones returning and looking dominant in his fight against Cormier, the 30-year-old is ready to prove he's the most dangerous striker in the UFC.

Knocking off Lesnar, someone many fans consider a UFC titan, would do wonders for the Champion. However, he would have to go up a weight class, as it's doubtful that Brock Lesnar would lose that much weight.

Author's take

While it's a bit disappointing that we won't be crowning a new champion at Summerslam, it's good to see that Raw will continue to push Strowman to the moon after the dust settles.

Strowman has been a breath of fresh air when it comes to the land of giants. We haven't seen a big man as agile as Strowman since Bobby Lashley made his run between 2005-2008.

Since Lesnar hasn't entered the testing pool yet, it's possible that he holds the Universal Title for a while. We could see him holding Monday Night's top prize until December, taking on all comers while waiting to get back into MMA shape.

If Strowman doesn't capture the title at No Mercy, we could see Lesnar put his belt on the line against the likes of Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns while waiting to rejoin the UFC.

No matter the direction they go, this is the best Raw's top card has looked in years. Possibly being spoiled on this finish doesn't take much away from this match, as I'm still looking forward to the Fatal-4-Way at Summerslam.

