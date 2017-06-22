From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reason behind controversial finish of Women's Money In The Bank match

Here's why the WWE booked the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match to end in a controversial manner.

The WWE intended to generate some buzz with the controversial ending

What’s the story?

The Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match that took place this past Sunday has reportedly got a vast majority of the professional wrestling community debating about the outcome of it.

The aforementioned issue was addressed by veteran pro-wrestling industry insider Dave Meltzer on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, wherein Meltzer stated that the WWE booked a controversial ending in order to get fans talking about the match, besides serving as a set-up in order to promote a rehash of the same match on SmackDown Live.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV for 2017 went down on June 18th and featured a historic match, wherein the promotion hosted it first ever Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match.

The aforementioned PPV was brand-exclusive to SmackDown, with notable WWE Superstars such as Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Tamina, Becky Lynch and Carmella participating in the historic match.

The heart of the matter

The finishing sequence of the Women’s MITB match has apparently received severe backlash from most of the professional wrestling community, owing to the fact that the end came when James Ellsworth – a man – retrieved the briefcase from atop and handed it down to Carmella, thereby helping her win.

Nevertheless, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan returned to the blue brand’s TV tapings this Tuesday and stripped Carmella of the MITB briefcase, following which he announced that fans shall get to witness a rematch of the controversial Women’s MITB matchup, next week, on SmackDown Live.

Dave Meltzer revealed the reason behind the finish and said, “They (WWE) pushed the idea that this first match was historical, then gave people an ending that would be anything but, with the idea of using that to garner interest in a television rematch where that first match result was negated.”

What’s next?

As per SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Tamina, Natalya and Carmella will compete in the Women’s Money In The Bank rematch next week.

Next week’s episode of SmackDown airs live from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California on June 27th.

Author’s take

James Ellsworth will be banned from interfering in the Women’s MITB rematch next week, and in my opinion, the WWE have taken a great step toward rectifying, what could have been a dark patch on the company’s legacy.