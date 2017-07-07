From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reason behind Primo's absence from SmackDown Live and Epico working without his partner

Why has Epico been working without his brother Primo?

Primo has apparently suffered an injury that’ll require surgery.

What’s the story?

As noted in a recent edition of The Sheet Podcast, Primo Colon has reportedly suffered a knee injury that requires surgery.

Apparently, this is the reason why Epico worked a few WWE live events as well as this Tuesday’s ‘Independence Day Battle Royal’ on SmackDown Live without his tag team partner Primo.

In case you didn’t know...

The Colons comprised of Epico (real name- Orlando Tito Colon) and Primo (Edwin Carlos Colon Coates) presently perform on WWE’s SmackDown brand.

If one is to believe the professional wrestling rumor mill, Epico and Primo had recently requested their release from the WWE. Nevertheless, the reports are yet to be confirmed by either the WWE or The Colons.

The heart of the matter

The cause of Primo’s knee injury is unclear as of this time, nevertheless, it’s been noted that the WWE veteran will undergo knee surgery in the days to come.

Formerly known as The Shining Stars, Primo and Epico were recently re-branded as The Colons, and were featured more prominently on SmackDown Live programming ever since.

Nevertheless, with Primo now out with an injury, the WWE’s plans for Epico haven’t been revealed as of yet. Besides, no timeline for Primo’s injury rehab and in-ring comeback has been specified as of yet.

Also read: Rumor Killer on Epico Colon’s Future With The WWE

What’s next?

While Primo looks to rehabilitate his knee injury, Epico has been working without his partner at WWE live events as well as on SmackDown Live’s main roster programming. Expect WWE to use him as a singles star (read enhancement talent until his brother returns).

Author’s take

Primo and Epico seemed to be primed to break through as a top team in the WWE, during their run with Rosa Mendes as their manager back in 2011.

However, the brothers have now seemingly lost a bit of steam, so to speak, but are extremely talented and have all the potential in the world to make it to the top of the blue brand’s stacked tag team division.