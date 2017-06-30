Sportskeeda's take on why Chris Jericho returned as a heel for WWE's Asian tour

The Ayatollah of Rock N' Rolla has returned as a heel for a reason.

by Rohit Nath News 30 Jun 2017, 21:32 IST

Chris Jericho returned to WWE action for their latest tour of Asia

What’s the story?

Chris Jericho surprisingly returned to WWE in their Singapore Live Event as a heel, despite the fact that he left WWE in May as a babyface. We tell you why.

In case you didn’t know...

Chris Jericho was last seen on WWE TV in the May 2nd edition of SmackDown Live, where he lost the United States Championship back to Kevin Owens after winning it at Payback. He was a heel for over a year before finally turning face at the Festival Of Friendship on RAW this past February. He spent his remaining run as a beloved babyface, which is what makes his heel return very surprising.

Chris Jericho is doing WWE’s Asia Tour and will be returning for their tour of Australia, but there is currently no schedule or update on his televised return. Some rumours have indicated that he will be returning sometime later this year once his tour with Fozzy is done.

The heart of the matter

The reason Jericho was a heel was that he faced Hideo Itami(and is facing him in Japan) and he was putting over Itami, so it seems like WWE wanted Jericho as a heel. Y2J returned with his “List of Jericho” heel schtick, entertaining the fans as always.

Surprisingly, Jericho defeated Itami on night one in Japan and then put him over on the mic, calling him a future NXT Champion.

What’s next?

Jericho has one more night in Tokyo before returning to the United States. However, he won’t be returning to RAW or SmackDown Live.

Author’s take

It’s nice that Jericho is putting Itami over strongly, regardless of whether he’s defeating him or not. He’s a veteran who always endorses the people he faces in these international live events, and he has never really complained about putting people over.

Hopefully, we see the return of the Ayatollah Of Rock N’ Rolla back to television soon.

