From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reason why Daniel Bryan may never wrestle for New Japan Pro Wrestling

Dave Meltzer explains the reason why Smackdown's on-screen general manager will not wrestle in NJPW.

by Riju Dasgupta News 07 Aug 2017, 20:08 IST

Have we seen the last of Daniel Bryan in the ring?

Time and time again, we have heard Daniel Bryan allude to the fact that he wants to wrestle again when his contract with WWE expires. He retired from in-ring action last February after doctors deemed that he was not fit to wrestle owing to a history of serious concussions and a lesion in his brain.

Many fans speculated that he would go to New Japan Pro Wrestling once his commitments with WWE come to an end and start performer once again. Unfortunately, Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer speculates that Daniel Bryan may not wrestle for that promotion either. We bring you his views, as first reported by Prowrestling.com

Meltzer deemed it unlikely that Bryan would be a part of his favourite Japanese promotion. This is what he had to say about the matter on Wrestling Observer Radio:

“If you have a concussion [in New Japan] it’s the same thing: they keep you out, there’s no questions asked, and they don’t put you back in until you pass the testing. Now, do they have the same stuff as they do here? Our stuff, we use the stuff that Joseph Maroon did with the impact testing, and whatever they do [in Japan] is probably the same. But when guys have concussions in Japan they’re usually out for a while.”

Daniel Bryan plays the role of a non competing General Manager on SmackDown Live these days. While he was involved in a feud with The Miz prior to the Superstar Shake-Up, nothing came of the feud because of his non-competing status in WWE, at this moment.

Where there's a will, there's always a way and we do not doubt that Daniel Bryan will enter the ring again. However, if Dave Meltzer is right, it may not be in New Japan Pro Wrestling.