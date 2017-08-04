From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reason why Enzo Amore has backstage heat

It appears that the Certified G is rubbing those in the WWE the wrong way...

by Jeremy Bennett News 04 Aug 2017, 00:01 IST

Lots of talk lately about Enzo's future as a singles competitor.

What's the story?

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back with regard to Enzo Amore's backstage heat came when he was heard bragging about his earnings from WWE and making disparaging comments about the wrestling business on a phone call.

In case you didn't know...

Meltzer also reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that there had been internal discussions to send Enzo back to NXT. It could be a way to boost ticket sales for NXT Live events, as well as take the heat off of Enzo on the main roster.

The heart of the matter

This wasn't the first sign of backstage heat for Enzo, as there were reports last month of Roman Reigns kicking Enzo off of a tour bus. The story was also brought up in a recent edition of Bring It To The Table on the WWE Network where JBL stated: "The odds are completely against Enzo."

It appears that Enzo's personality has rubbed those backstage the wrong way as Corey Graves discussed Enzo on Bring It To The Table as well. Graves stated that he's exactly like his on-screen character 24 hours a day, and his bragging is getting old.

What's next?

Enzo will continue to be involved in the feud between Big Show and Big Cass. As soon as the next edition of Monday Night Raw, we can expect the match between the two giants to become official for SummerSlam, and Enzo will probably be at ringside for the match in Big Show's corner.

Author's take

It's unfortunate that Enzo is rubbing a lot of people the wrong way on the main roster. He has done a great job on the microphone since the split from Big Cass and is an asset to the company. I think time in NXT could help cool things off where 205 Live (another rumoured landing spot for Enzo) wouldn't necessarily keep him away from the main roster's locker room.

