From the WWE Rumor Mill: Enzo Amore could return to NXT

Enzo Amore's WWE future seems uncertain, as of this time.

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that the WWE has been discussing future plans as regards Enzo Amore’s role in the WWE after his feud with Big Cass is done with.

As per Meltzer, the WWE is likely to use Enzo Amore on NXT in order to generate more ticket-sales, given the fact that he’d likely be the biggest name on the NXT roster.

Alternatively, the WWE may use Enzo on 205 Live, since the show is known to draw little to no reaction from the fans, and Enzo is well-known for the incredibly loud reactions he gets each time he takes center-stage in front of the WWE Universe.

In case you didn’t know…

Enzo Amore, whose real name is Eric Arndt, has performed for the WWE’s NXT brand from 2012-16.

The 30-year-old made his main roster debut last year alongside his former tag team partner Big Cass, whom he’s currently feuding against on Monday Night RAW.

The heart of the matter

Enzo Amore is reportedly the recipient of a tremendous amount of backstage heat in the WWE from a few members in the company — something that was discussed by JBL on WWE Network show ‘Table For 3’.

As noted by veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, the WWE seems to be planning to send Enzo back to NXT in order to boost ticket-sales for NXT live events, as the Certified G is one of the WWE’s top stars despite his underdeveloped in-ring skills.

Furthermore, the WWE may use him on 205 Live, owing to the fact that the brand has often been criticized for not getting any reactions, negative or positive, from the fans.

What’s next?

Enzo Amore is presently involved in a feud with Big Cass that’s likely to end around SummerSlam.

Author’s take

Enzo Amore is one of the best talkers in professional wrestling today, and I’d be disappointed if the WWE sends him back to NXT or demotes him to 205 Live.

