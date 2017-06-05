From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reason why Hardy Boyz lost revealed?

Matt and Jeff's short-lived reign came to an end last night. But why?

Brothers or enemies?

What’s the story?

As reported by Cageside Seats, the real reason behind The Hardy Boyz’ loss last night at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view has been revealed.

Matt and Jeff lost a competitive bout against Sheamus & Cesaro, who picked up the win after a death-defying stunt from Jeff cost the brothers the match.

In case you didn’t know...

The Hardy Boyz had been holding onto the belts for the better part of two months prior to dropping them, originally winning the straps during their surprise return at WrestleMania 33.

Now, however, many fans feel as if they’d gone as far as they could with the belts with their booking not really being representative of how important they are to the company.

The heart of the matter

The report suggests that the finish of the match, in addition to the title change, could be used to facilitate a break-up between the long time tag partners.

The story would be centred around Jeff’s high-risk move costing the duo their titles, with Matt potentially moving ever so slowly towards the Broken side after months of portraying his old ‘Hardy Boyz’ persona.

What’s next?

This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw will provide us with a huge indication as to where they’re going to go with this story, as they could always stretch this out to the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event.

If they do, a potential break-up would likely be saved until that night as opposed to it happening on free TV.

Author’s take

It was a shame to see the brothers lose the belts, but the psychology behind Matt desperately trying to drag Jeff out of the cage worked perfectly. If this ends up leading to the long awaited heel turn from Matt, then we’re all for it.