From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reason Why John Cena was moved to Monday Night Raw

WWE moved Cena to Raw to pull off some major storylines

What’s the story?

Justin Barrasso from Sports Illustrated is reporting that John Cena was moved to Monday Night Raw so that WWE can elevate the up-and-coming superstars with Roman Reigns being the preference. The report further states that the decision to move Cena was not solely made to improve ratings.

In case you didn't know…

"The Cenation leader" made his return to Monday Night Raw this past week. Cena was confronted by Roman Reigns during the show and later, it led to a tag team match. The match saw Cena team up with Reigns to face Samoa Joe and Miz with the former picking up a win.

The heart of the matter

Justin Barrasso suggests that the potential marquee matchups on Monday Night Raw were the reason why Cena changed brands.

"The prevailing factor behind Cena's move to Raw is all about his opponents. The decision was not made solely because Cena is going to draw ratings, but rather because of who Cena is going to draw ratings with."

He went on to add that Vince McMahon wants Cena to elevate Reigns. The groundwork for this storyline was already laid out this past week on Raw as well.

What’s next?

Cena and Reigns picked up a solid win this past week. Despite working as a team, the pair showed some underlying friction which might be WWE’s way of foreshadowing a potential feud between them.

Author’s take

The timing of Cena’s move to Raw couldn’t be any better. He faced almost all the big names on SmackDown. Monday Night Raw, meanwhile, presents the 16-time World Champion with a wide range of new possibilities.

Names like Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Finn Balor could also be involved with Cena in the near future. But primarily, a storyline involving Reigns and Cena will probably be gifted to the WWE Universe.

