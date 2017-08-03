From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reason why Roman Reigns won't be reuniting with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins anytime soon

While Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins are slowly building up towards a partial Shield reunion and a blockbuster Tag Team titles match against Sheamus and Cesaro at SummerSlam, their former brother in arms, Roman Reigns is focussed on winning the Universal title for the very first time at the biggest PPV of the summer.

Peter Rosenberg, Corey Graves and JBL sat down on Bring It To The Table and discussed the possibility of a full-blown reunion of the three stars, and the conclusion won't go down too well with the WWE Universe.

In case you didn't know....

Shield needs no introduction as the trio has arguably been the best stable of this decade until Seth Rollins turned on Ambrose and Reigns and pummeled his former partners with a chair.

Ever since that fateful night, the stablemates have carved out successful single careers receptively and are currently on the brink of becoming champions again in the WWE.

While Rollins and Ambrose would be going after the RAW Tag Team Titles, Roman Reigns will look to upstage Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe in a Fatal four-way match for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

In an honest discussion regarding a full-blown reunion, JBL said that a reunion would not be the most positive thing for the WWE at this time.

He said that the WWE views the Samoan Superman as the flagbearer of the company going forward and that despite being booed and jeered, the man who potentially retired The Undertaker sells tickets and puts butts in seats.

He added that Reigns is the star everyone loves to jeer and that automatically translates to ticket and merchandise sales. He clarified that Reigns as part of the Shield didn't sell as well as he does now.

Corey Graves gave his two cents on the topic and said that he enjoyed the potential that the renewed alliance between The Architect and the Lunatic Fringe brings to the table.

He had his doubts regarding Reigns' inclusion in the scenario and wondered how the WWE Universe would react if all three members got the band back together.

The comments of JBL and Graves didn't seem forced and had a tinge of reality in it.

What's next?

WWE and Vince McMahon, by the looks of it, are well and truly behind the Roman Reigns project and that isn't changing anytime soon.

Meanwhile, WWE will treat the fans to a possible nostalgic title reign if Rollins and Ambrose do manage to capture the straps from Sheamus and Cesaro at SummerSlam.

The bottom line is that Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose aren't doing the iconic fist bump in the near future.

Author's take

WWE has truly anointed Reigns as the face of the company and the more you boo him, the bigger the push he gets. A reaction is a reaction in the creative's eyes and Reigns manages to illicit a really loud one on a weekly basis.

While by a three-member reunion may seem far fetched at this point, I for one can't help but think of the phrase never say never in pro wrestling.

Imagine if Rollins and Ambrose win the Tag Titles and Reigns captures the Universal title only to reunite on the fallout episode of RAW!

That would eventually plant the seeds of a triple threat Universal title match between the three sometime down the line and would make for some entertaining TV.

What do you guys think?