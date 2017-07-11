From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reason why WWE changed the finish of Great Balls Of Fire title match at the last minute

Two matches at Great Balls Of Fire were changed at the last minute.

by Rohit Nath News 11 Jul 2017, 12:58 IST

Great Balls Of Fire was a well received PPV

What’s the story?

According to Cageside Seats, the finish of the Alexa Bliss-Sasha Banks Women’s Championship match was changed at the last minute, and there’s a reason why. Another match’s finish was changed at the last minute as well.

In case you didn’t know....

Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks faced off in a championship match at Great Balls Of Fire. The match was very well received, and many called it Alexa Bliss’ best match in WWE till date. The finish of the match saw Alexa Bliss get counted out, thus retaining the title.

The heart of the matter

Cageside Seats stated that the reason behind the finish of the Women’s Championship match changing was because WWE wanted to use the alleged real-life heat between the two to extend the feud.

The report by Cageside Seats also stated that the finish of Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt was also changed at the last minute. However, not many details are known about this. Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins on RAW as well, seemingly ending their feud. Rollins is now feuding with The Miz alongside Dean Ambrose.

What’s next?

Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks will continue their feud while Seth Rollins will move onto a new feud with The Miz, possibly rekindling his own partnership with Dean Ambrose.

Author’s take

Perhaps it was a good way to protect Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks at the same time and continue their feud. The reality of their feud undoubtedly makes it a lot more interesting. If they bring in more reality to the feud, it will definitely see a lot more fans investing emotionally into it.

With regards to Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt, it’s good that The Eater Of Worlds won both matches and the feud. It’s something he really needed, and it also prevents the 50/50 booking often seen in WWE.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com