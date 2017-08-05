From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reason why WWE released NXT wrestler

Why was Ho Ho released?

Lun apparently asked for his release

What’s the story?

Earlier, it was noted that WWE released former Cruiserweight Classic competitor HoHo Lun, Now, ProWrestling Sheet has learned that HoHo Lun wasn’t fired by WWE. As per the report, Lun had requested his release from the promotion.

In case you didn't know...

WrestlingInc recently broke the news that HoHo Lun was no longer contracted with WWE. The Hong Kong Native had made an impact at the Cruiserweight Classic Tournament where he defeated Ariya Daivari in the first round. Lun’s run in the tournament, however, did not last long as he was defeated in the second round by Noam Dar.

The heart of the matter

According to ProWrestling Sheet, Lun had requested his release from WWE to deal with a family situation. A WWE representative apparently confirmed the same with the Sheet. The exact family issue of Lun, however, is still not clear. He last appeared in WWE against Velveteen Dream back in June.

What’s next?

The absence of Lun might not make a huge difference to NXT. He was used rarely by the promotion and most of the fans wouldn’t even notice his absence. Despite this, Lun is a big name back in Hong Kong. He is even the founder of Hong-Kong Pro Wrestling Federation. As both parties are still likely to be in good terms, he could return to WWE at some point in the future.

Author’s Take

If the reports are right, Lun could be dealing with some major personal issues. Hopefully the same would be solved soon so that he can resume his wrestling career in a full-fledged manner. While it might be a loss for WWE for the time being, the wrestling scene back in Hong Kong would welcome Lun with warm hands till he is ready to return to WWE.