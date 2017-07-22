From the WWE Rumor Mill: Rey Mysterio unlikely to return to WWE anytime soon

What's next for Rey Mysterio?

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 22 Jul 2017, 18:35 IST

Mysterio isn't returning to WWE

What's the story?

A report from Cageside Seats says that Rey Mysterio will not return to WWE in the near future.

Also read: 10 Best Cruiserweight wrestlers of all-time

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio is one of the most famous wrestlers that Mexico has ever produced. He made his name in WCW's famed Cruiserweight Division during the late '90s and proceeded to become a main-eventer in WWE.

Mysterio parted ways with WWE in 2015 and subsequently joined AAA for the first time in two decades. He also came to an agreement with Lucha Underground to appear on its second season.

The heart of the matter

Sports Illustrated recently reported that the Giant Killer had become a free agent and that several promotions were vying for his signature. Subsequently, several pictures of Mysterio with GFW officials began to emerge, and there was even a report which suggested that a concrete offer had been made.

While this report from Cageside Seats is rather vague on the surface, it isn't a stretch to assume that Mysterio and GFW might be closer to an agreement than expected.

What's next?

We will simply have to wait for Rey Mysterio's decision. Regardless of which promotion he signs for, the Master of the 619 is still a huge star and will make a lot of money.

Some people might assume that a return to WWE is a no-brainer, but Mysterio's knees aren't in great shape, and he might not be able to work a full-time schedule.

Author's take

Rey Mysterio is a massive star and a tremendous performer. While a WWE return appears to be the right decision on paper, there are more variables here than meet the eye.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com