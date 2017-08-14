From the WWE Rumor Mill: Ric Flair is in a medically induced coma

Get well soon, Naitch!

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 14 Aug 2017, 22:50 IST

Ric Flair is suffering from serious medical issues

Jimmy Van, the owner of Fightful.com, recently reported that Ric Flair was in a medically induced coma.

@FightfulOnline I'm told from sources close to the situation, as of this morning Ric Flair was in a medically induced coma. — Jimmy Van (@jimmyvan74) August 14, 2017

On August 18, 2017, Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent LLC and representative of the Nature Boy, tweeted that Flair was in the hospital for routine health checks and that there was no reason to panic.

Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style! — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017

She later stated that the former WCW Champion needed the positive energy of his fans because he was dealing with serious health issues. WWE also reported this story on its website.

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues???????? — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

In his autobiography To Be The Man, Ric Flair stated that he had been diagnosed with alcoholic cardiomyopathy — the weakening of the heart muscle caused by immoderate consumption of alcohol.

There has been no official word about Flair's health after Jimmy Van's report, but several personalities from the world of professional wrestling have sent the former NWA Champion their best wishes on Twitter. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair and his loved ones during these diffic times.

Sending lots of love to @RicFlairNatrBoy and his family today. We're thinking of you Naitch ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 14, 2017

Sending positive energy and prayers out to you Ric. We need The Nature Boy around for a long time! @LegacyTalentCEO @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/BFbz6YvB0D — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 14, 2017

I saw @RicFlairNatrBoy before I flew to Boston yesterday

I can assure that he needs everyone's prayers and positive vibes. Thx in advance!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) August 14, 2017

Thoughts, prayers, and positive thoughts up for @RicFlairNatrBoy. Time to kick-out and make another comeback my friend. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 14, 2017

