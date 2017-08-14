From the WWE Rumor Mill: Ric Flair is in a medically induced coma
Get well soon, Naitch!
Jimmy Van, the owner of Fightful.com, recently reported that Ric Flair was in a medically induced coma.
On August 18, 2017, Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent LLC and representative of the Nature Boy, tweeted that Flair was in the hospital for routine health checks and that there was no reason to panic.
She later stated that the former WCW Champion needed the positive energy of his fans because he was dealing with serious health issues. WWE also reported this story on its website.
In his autobiography To Be The Man, Ric Flair stated that he had been diagnosed with alcoholic cardiomyopathy — the weakening of the heart muscle caused by immoderate consumption of alcohol.
There has been no official word about Flair's health after Jimmy Van's report, but several personalities from the world of professional wrestling have sent the former NWA Champion their best wishes on Twitter. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair and his loved ones during these diffic times.
