From the WWE Rumor Mill: Ric Flair's ailment reportedly wasn't heart-related

Ric Flair apparently underwent a colon surgery.

by Jeremy Bennett News 16 Aug 2017, 00:29 IST

Ric Flair is a 16-time world champion in professional wrestling.

WrestlingNews.co is reporting on a recent episode of Wrestling News Observer where Dave Meltzer talked about the ailment that prompted doctors to place Ric Flair in a medically induced coma to prepare for surgery. The original reports sated that Flair visited the hospital for heart-related issues, but Meltzer states that it was actually colon-related.

Ric's daughter and current WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair posted on Instagram this morning and thanked everyone for all of the messages, calls, prayers, and support.

Hi guys, On behalf of my family and I, we want to THANK everyone for the prayers, texts, calls and support. Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us. ???????????? We will update everyone when we have more information. ????????????❤️ A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

As reported yesterday, Flair is currently resting but is still in serious condition. Meltzer added that Flair is "not out of the water yet" post-surgery.

Mean Gene Okerlund was one of the first to report that it wasn't a heart-related ailment. He explained in his Facebook post below:

Meltzer stated that while this situation was severe, it was a better situation than what was previously reported regarding a heart condition.

Considering that Charlotte doesn't have a program for Summerslam, Meltzer said that he doesn't expect the Queen to appear on the next episode of SmackDown Live.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further updates regarding Ric Flair's condition. At this point, the doctors have to wait and see how Flair's body reacts to the surgery.

Ric Flair is one of my favourite wrestlers of all-time. I grew up watching The Four Horsemen in NWA and WCW on Saturday nights. They were the first heels I enjoyed watching.

I hope for the Flair family that everything will turn around for Ric, and he can have a speedy recovery. It was great seeing all of the well-wishes from the pro wrestling world. Everyone loves the Nature Boy and wishes him nothing but the best.

