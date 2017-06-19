From the WWE Rumor Mill: Roman Reigns to tease a match with The Undertaker at Summerslam

Will Roman Reigns call out and old competitor at Summerslam?

Who will Roman Reigns call out at SummerSlam?

What’s the story?

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is trying to plant the seeds for a Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker match at Summerslam, which is on August 20th, 2017.

In case you didn’t know...

Reigns’ rivalry with The Undertaker started when he eliminated The Deadman from the 2017 Royal Rumble match. A few months later, The Big Dog was confronted by The Undertaker on Monday Night Raw, and the stage was set for their match at WrestleMania.

Reigns defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 and became the second man ever to beat The Deadman at WWE's showcase event. The Undertaker seemingly retired at WrestleMania after leaving his coat, gloves, and hat in the ring while the arena faded to black and the three gongs sounded towards the end.

The heart of the matter

The rematch between Reigns and The Undertaker has not been confirmed, but the report says that WWE wants the fans to think that the rematch is a possibility. If this match does become a reality, it could follow the same format that the feud between The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar had heading into Summerslam 2015.

Many fans still feel that Braun Strowman will return to interrupt Reigns’ announcement and lead to a match at Great Balls of Fire, but there has been nothing confirmed so far.

What’s next?

Roman Reigns will make an announcement regarding his plans for Summerslam on the June 20, 2017, episode of Monday Night Raw. There is every possibility that he will mention The Phenom in some way, shape or form.

Author’s take

The Undertaker’s supposed retirement at WrestleMania 33 was a great ceremony that fans will remember forever. The WWE should think twice before having The Deadman wrestle again.

