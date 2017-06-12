WWE Great Balls of Fire: Possible match card for the PPV

Here is the rumored card for the RAW-brand exclusive Great Balls of Fire PPV.

Here’s the rumored card for Great Balls of Fire.

What’s the story?

The rumored card for Great Balls of Fire boasts of six matches thus far.

The RAW brand-exclusive pay-per-view event that will take place on July 9th will be headlined by Brock Lesnar making his first WWE Universal Championship defense against number-1 contender Samoa Joe.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE’s upcoming RAW PPV in July was initially rumored to be named ‘Bad Blood. However, the promotion recently revealed the name for its July 9th PPV to be ‘Great Balls of Fire’- something that caused a furor in the professional wrestling community.

The event’s name has been much talked-about ever since the aforementioned revelation, with both fans and critics giving a wide variety of reactions not only to the name ‘Great Balls of Fire’, but also to the logo of the event that has since been changed.

The heart of the matter

Great Balls of Fire will go down at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on July 9th and will be headlined by a WWE Universal Championship match that will see the reigning champion Brock Lesnar defend his belt against Samoa Joe. Rumors suggest it will be an Extreme Rules rematch-heavy card:

With the aforementioned Universal Championship matchup being officially announced by the WWE, here are a few rumored matchups for Great Balls of Fire:

#1 WWE Universal Championship Match (*officially confirmed by WWE*)

Brock Lesnar (C) vs Samoa Joe

#2 WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match

Sheamus & Cesaro (C) vs The Hardy Boyz

#3 WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz (C) vs Dean Ambrose

#4 WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss (C) vs Nia Jax

#5 Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt

#6 Goldust vs R-Truth

Given the fact that Great Balls of Fire will be a 3-hour event and in lieu of the pre-show as well, fans can expect a few more matchups to be added to the card before July 9th.

What’s next?

Great Balls of Fire will be exclusive to RAW and takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on July 9th.

Author’s take:

The WWE hit this one out of the park in my opinion. Great Balls of Fire is a sheer stroke of advertising genius and my hat is off to whoever came up with that name to be used for a WWE PPV in…Wait for it…2017!

The main event between The Beast Incarnate and The Destroyer is guaranteed fireworks and come July 9th we get to see the two behemoths do battle, besides several other intriguing matchups on the card.