From the WWE Rumor Mill: Samoa Joe still expected to get a push even if he loses to Brock Lesnar

WWE may not be giving up on Samoa Joe after Great Balls Of Fire.

by Rohit Nath News 30 Jun 2017, 15:24 IST

Samoa Joe is set to take on The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar at Great Balls Of Fire

What’s the story?

According to Cageside Seats, Samoa Joe may be in line for a big push even if he does lose to Brock Lesnar at Great Balls Of Fire.

In case you didn’t know...

Samoa Joe defeated Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules to become the #1 contender to the Universal Championship. He has since been in a title program with Brock Lesnar, and they’ve done a great job with the build, making Joe look like a legitimate threat to Lesnar.

On the previous edition of RAW, Samoa Joe choked out Brock Lesnar. There is one more RAW before GBOF, but Lesnar is not advertised for the show.

The heart of the matter

Cageside Seats reported that WWE has been impressed with Samoa Joe in his feud with Lesnar, and he could still be in line for a huge push. We reported earlier that WWE has still not decided whether to go for Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman at Summerslam or go for a Fatal-4-Way. The 4-Way would mostly include Lesnar, Reigns, Strowman, and Joe.

If WWE is set to still push Joe heavy, then they need to make him take a loss to Lesnar in a way that protects him. They’ve done a good job in building up Joe, but hopefully, it doesn’t go crashing down like Dean Ambrose at WrestleMania 32.

What’s next?

Samoa Joe has over a week before he faces Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. It’s certainly a dream match and a highly anticipated one at that.

Author’s take

Samoa Joe is definitely deserving of a big push. He has all the skills to be a top WWE star, and he is one of the very few who seem like a legitimate butt-kicker. He is a future world champion and hopefully gets a run with the title at some point in the future.

That being said, it’s unlikely anyone is expecting Joe to beat Brock at GBOF. However, if booked well and strong, The Samoan Submission Machine can be a huge asset to WWE in the years to come.

