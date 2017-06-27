From the WWE Rumor Mill: Sheamus to be out of action for a while

Sheamus is one-half of the current Raw Tag Team Champions, but that could soon change if Sheamus leaves WWE.

by nishant.jayaram News 27 Jun 2017, 21:24 IST

Sheamus is set to act in a WWE Studios movie

What’s the story?

As per Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, Sheamus is set to be away from the WWE ring for a while as he is set to commence shooting for a new movie.

In case you didn’t know...

Sheamus, along with Cesaro, is the current WWE Raw Tag Team Championship, a title which they won at Extreme Rules, after defeating The Hardy Boyz. The current Raw Tag Team champions have won the belt twice in their short but successful tag team partnership.

In this week’s episode of Raw, the tag team champions had Elias Samson on their side when they faced off against the Hardy Boyz and Finn Balor. The Hardyz and Balor won the match after Balor hit the Coup de Grace.

The heart of the matter

Actor Josh Duhamel announced on this week’s episode of Raw that he will direct his first movie titled, The Buddy Games, which will feature Sheamus, alongside actor and comedian, Nick Swardson. The movie is another film from the WWE Studios stable which has previously released movies like The Marine, 12 Rounds, The Condemned, among a host of other movies.

The movie will be Duhamel’s debut directorial venture, while Sheamus is no stranger to acting in movies as he has featured in movies such as The Escapist, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, and Assault of Darkness.

What’s next?

Sheamus is most likely to miss WWE tapings from August and could be missing from WWE programming for over six weeks. It remains to be seen if the Raw Tag Team Championship changes hands before The Celtic Conqueror departs to be part of his eight film.

Author’s take

Sheamus & Cesaro have had an exciting feud with The Hardyz, since the return of the brothers to the WWE earlier this year. If the Irish wrestler is going to leave the WWE for a few weeks, it would be ideal for the Tag Team Championship to change hands at the next Raw pay-per-view, Great Balls of Fire, which will be held on July 9, 2017.

If that does not happen, the titles will surely change hands at SummerSlam 2017 in August!