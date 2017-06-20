From the WWE Rumor Mill: Shelton Benjamin in talks for a WWE return

The Gold Standard may soon make his highly anticipated WWE return.

20 Jun 2017

Shelton Benjamin is one of the most athletically gifted workers to have worked in the WWE

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin may be in talks with the WWE for a possible return. According to Prowrestlingsheet.com that Shelton may be in for a potential run with the company.

In case you didn’t know...

Shelton Benjamin is one of the best workers to come up from the WWE developmental, OVW. He came up the ranks alongside some of the most decorated Superstars such as John Cena, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar and Batista.

Benjamin held the United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship and Tag Team Championships during his tenure with the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Shelton was slated for a WWE return last year right after the brand split. SmackDown LIVE even ran a vignette hyping Benjamin’s return. However, it was later discovered that Shelton had a shoulder injury and needed surgery. Thus, his return was stalled.

Benjamin was officially cleared to compete in March earlier this year. He, however, took to social media to make it clear that he had not signed with the WWE and was a free agent at that time.

What’s next?

Shelton Benjamin has been booked for the inaugural Thesz/Tragos HOF tournament. The event will be held in Waterloo, Iowa during the Impact Pro Wrestling Show on 21 July 2017.

Benjamin is set to compete against reputed independent wrestlers such as Shane Strickland, Chuck Taylor, AJ Smooth, Penta El Zero M, Curt “The Lonestar” Stallion, “Hot Fire” Myron Reed and ACH

Author's take

While these are just rumours, the plans have been set in motion. Shelton will be occupied with the Thesz/Tragos tournament in July. The idea is that Benjamin will join the blue brand once the deal gets through and the creative plans are set in place.

With John Cena becoming a free agent, Shelton Benjamin could be a welcome addition to Smackdown LIVE.

