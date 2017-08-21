From the WWE Rumor Mill: Shelton Benjamin reportedly set to return on SmackDown Live

The reported return of Shelton Benjamin could prove to be a solid addition to SmackDown Live.

Benjamin to return to SmackDown Live?

What’s the story?

Shelton Benjamin is set to make his return to WWE, according to Cageside Seats. The report also notes that The Gold Standard is expected to be part of the SmackDown Live roster.

In case you did not know…

Back in July 2016, WWE aired a vignette which promoted the return of Shelton Benjamin. These plans were derailed after the former Intercontinental champion tore his rotator cuff and needed surgery as a result.

The injury kept him out of action for a few months; later in March 2017, Benjamin tweeted that he was medically cleared to compete. He then revealed that he was never signed with WWE and that he was going to remain as a free agent for the time being.

The heart of the matter

According to the report on Cageside Seats, Shelton Benjamin could return to SmackDown Live soon. If the rumour is true, WWE might not have changed their plans for him as they had already advertised him for the show earlier.

What’s next?

The next episode of SmackDown Live is set to air from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and will feature the fallout from SummerSlam. There have been no updates regarding a potential appearance from Shelton Benjamin on this show or the ones that follow.

Author’s take

Shelton Benjamin is a wrestler that has around two decades of experience to showcase on his resume. He has a solid fanbase despite his long hiatus from WWE, and if he returns, it will create a good amount of buzz.

As the SmackDown roster is shallow in comparison to Raw, the addition of Benjamin could prove to be a big boost for the brand.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com