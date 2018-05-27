From the WWE Rumor Mill: Surprising finish to AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura feud possibly revealed

How will the WWE Universe react to this swerve?

AJ Styles is likely to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE's Money In The Bank PPV

What’s the story?

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, a possible shocking finish to the ongoing AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura feud was revealed.

Apparently, Styles’ upcoming WWE Championship Match with Nakamura could once again end with low blows being exchanged. Besides, additional details on the finish have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

WWE Champion AJ Styles has been involved in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura since the latter won the WWE Royal Rumble in January of this year.

While Styles and Nakamura initially engaged in a highly-respectful rivalry over the WWE Championship, Nakamura turned heel and hit Styles with a low blow after their WWE Championship matchup at WrestleMania 34.

The heart of the matter

Ever since having turned heel at WrestleMania 34, Shinsuke Nakamura has been on a rampage of delivering low-blows on AJ Styles.

Nakamura subsequently received a couple more opportunities to capture the WWE Championship from AJ Styles, at the Greatest Royal Rumble PPV as well as Backlash respectively—with both matches ending by way of count-out, as their Backlash encounter notably saw both Superstars being counted out after having hit one another with simultaneous low-blows.

Bryan Alvarez of The Observer explained that one of the most likely finishes to Styles and Nakamura’s upcoming “Last Man Standing Match” for the WWE Championship at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view, is that the matchup ends with both Superstars hitting each other with low blows.

Nevertheless, on this occasion, Styles would reveal that he’s indeed wearing a protective cup, which in turn would enable him to beat the 10-count, defeat Nakamura and retain his WWE Championship.

What’s next?

WWE Champion AJ Styles is set to defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match at the Money In The Bank PPV which airs from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 17th.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Styles is likely to defeat Nakamura, and end their feud by once again successfully retaining the WWE Championship.

Author’s take

Honestly speaking, the WWE has handled AJ Styles’ rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura perfectly thus far.

It’d be awesome to see Styles trick Nakamura with the protective cup, and, finally, put an end to what has been a very challenging rivalry for “The Phenomenal One”.

