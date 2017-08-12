From the WWE rumor mill: Smackdown Live Superstar could be repackaged

Just how drastic of a change is in store for Dolph Ziggler?

by Jeremy Bennett News 12 Aug 2017, 06:33 IST

July 4th was the last time Dolph Ziggler was on WWE television

What's the story?

Bryan Alvarez from Wrestling Observer is reporting regarding a current WWE Superstar on the Smackdown Live roster.

It is Bryan's belief that Dolph Ziggler is currently in the process of being repackaged.

In case you didn't know...

A repackage basically means a change in character or gimmick. For example, Ziggler was in the Spirit Squad to start his WWE career, but then the WWE repackaged him to the cocky Dolph Ziggler character late in 2008.

He has kept the same persona since, but with a few tweaks and face/heel turns.

The heart of the matter

Ziggler has last seen on WWE television over a month ago on July 4th for the battle royal to become #1 contender for the WWE United States Championship.

That night was pretty unceremonious for Ziggler as he was surprisingly one of the first wrestlers eliminated from that match.

Alvarez noted that it is now yet known what the repackage would involve or when it might happen. Considering the WWE Universe has known this iteration of Dolph Ziggler for nearly a decade, it'll be interesting to see what direction they go with him.

What's next?

While it is unknown what is next for Dolph Ziggler, we do know that the Smackdown Live brand is heading towards SummerSlam in a little over a week.

The marquee matchup on the blue brand is Shinsuke Nakamura's first chance at the WWE Championship when he takes on Jinder Mahal.

Author's Take...

In an ESPN article earlier today from Sean Coyle, he listed 5 acts that should get the call up to the main roster and 5 acts that need to be moved to NXT, and Dolph Ziggler was on the list.

If the repackage is drastic for Ziggler, NXT is not a bad option as it is no longer a developmental territory, but a brand on its own.

I can't begin to even think what sort of repackage they are thinking about with Ziggler, but he is in need of something for sure.

He's too talented not to succeed. Maybe it is a matter of motivation with Ziggler, and if he has creative say in the repackage, it could benefit both sides.