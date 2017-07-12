From the WWE Rumor Mill: Summerslam to play host to more than one multi-man match

How many multi-person matches will we see at Summerslam?

by Joe Campbell News 12 Jul 2017, 16:03 IST

Summerslam is set to be a huge event

What’s the story?

According to Cageside Seats, there will be “multiple” multi-person matches at Summerslam. The dual brand PPV will also feature at least two or three matches on the pre-show.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE have never been particularly averse to having a high number of multi-person matches on offer, especially at their bigger shows. For instance, this year’s WrestleMania 33 contained no fewer than four multi-person matches, including the Andre The Giant Battle Royale.

As far as the pre-show is concerned, it’s nothing out of the ordinary that WWE is considering having two or three matches. Both WrestleMania 33 and last year’s Summerslam also had three matches on the pre-show.

The heart of the matter

There have been changes made to the Summerslam card already. Original plans for the main event looked to be heading towards a Reigns vs Lesnar match, but this is now looking unlikely to happen. It’s rumoured that the main event match, which will presumably feature Brock Lesnar defending his Universal Title, will be one of the multi-person matches to appear on the show.

As for the pre-show, there has been no word as yet on which matches will feature in that spot. Logic would dictate that Neville will defend his Cruiserweight Title on the pre-show, although if his feud with Akira Tozawa picks up some real momentum over the next month, that may be a match that WWE decides to save for the main show.

What’s next?

Summerslam takes place on August 20th at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn. It must be noted that all WWE plans are subject to potential change at any time.

Author’s take

It comes as absolutely no surprise that there will be an abundance of multi-person matches at Summerslam. At the bigger shows, WWE generally does tend to attempt to find a way to cram as many superstars onto the card as possible.

With the pre-show seemingly becoming longer all the time, it would be a wise idea to schedule a Battle Royale to warm up the crowd before the main show begins, with the winner possibly progressing to a US or Intercontinental Title opportunity later on in the show. This way, the pre-show matches still seem important to the fans in attendance and will result in better engagement with the rest of the show.