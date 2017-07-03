From the WWE Rumor Mill: The Hardy Boyz may not win the Tag Team Championships anytime soon

The Tag Team titles continue to elude the Hardys.

by Prityush Haldar News 03 Jul 2017, 18:24 IST

The Hardys returned at Wrestlemania 33 to capture the RAW Tag Team Championships

What’s the story?

The latest rumour from Cageside Seats reports that the Hardy Boyz will not win the RAW tag team titles anytime soon. The RAW tag team titles are currently held by Cesaro and Sheamus and the Hardy Boyz have been in the chase for the gold for a while now.

In case you didn’t know...

The Hardy Boyz returned to the WWE at Wrestlemania 33 and won the RAW Tag Team Championships at the event. This led to a short run with the tag titles for the returning Hardys.

However, the Hardys lost the titles to Sheamus and Cesaro at Extreme Rules in Baltimore, MD.

The heart of the matter

The report seems to suggest that WWE officials feel the Hardy Boyz are better off chasing the championships. The RAW tag team division has been greatly bolstered by the return of the Hardys.

However, the Hardys were knocked from their pedestal after a short reign. The team of Sheamus and Cesaro are currently enjoying their second reign as the tag champs on the red brand. With no other credible threat in the offing, the duo of the Swiss Cyborg and the Celtic Warrior may enjoy a lengthy reign if the rumours are in fact true.

What’s next?

A match for the tag team championships at Great Balls of Fire has still not been announced as of writing this article. However, with another episode of RAW to go, a match will certainly be booked pitting the champions, Sheamus and Cesaro, against some credible opponents.

Author's take

WWE may be looking to start a singles runs for the Hardys and hence the decision to keep them away from the tag team titles. Matt and Jeff may soon reach a breakthrough in their lawsuit against Impact Wrestling for the ownership of the “Broken” gimmick.

This could signal the onset of “Broken” Matt Hardy in the WWE. In any case, the Hardys are sure to be prominent figures on the RAW roster even if they are not in the title hunt.