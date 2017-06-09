From the WWE Rumor Mill: The Miz is selling his mansion

The Miz's mansion is up for sale, according to a listing on Pinnacle Estate Properties

The Miz’s Mansion is apparently up for sale

What’s the story?

According to a listing posted by Pinnacle Estate Properties, The Miz’s mansion is currently up for sale. The property, which is located in the Hollywood Hills, is currently available on the market for a price of $ 3.65 million Dollars.

In case you didn’t know...

The Miz’s mansion was recently featured on the WWE programming. It was used for the “Lost Episodes of Total Bellas” segments that The Miz and Maryse came up with. These segments were a crucial part of their feud with John Cena and Nikki Bella heading to WrestleMania 33.

The heart of the matter

The Miz’s mansion is apparently up for sale. The market price listed is $3.65 Million dollars, and according to reports on LA times, the A-Lister purchased the mansion for around $1.865 million back in 2012. The building dates back to 1923 and comes with four bedrooms, a game room, swimming pool, a basketball court and other luxuries.

Also read: The Miz’s 5 greatest rivals

What’s next?

The Miz and Maryse are very astute in the real estate market, and you can rest assured that every move they make is calculated. The property is located in a desirable location, and several buyers are bound to be interested.

Author’s take

The reason why Miz wants to sell his mansion is unknown. However, it was a good decision from his side to use the house for the ‘Lost episodes of Total Divas segments’. There is an off chance that this could make the sale smoother.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com