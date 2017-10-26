From the WWE Rumor Mill: The Rock and Steve Austin being considered for big Survivor Series role

Vince McMahon might have something very cool planned for the big show.

Survivor Series could be a big deal

What's the story?

WWE always loves to bring something special to the table for the Big Four pay-per-views. It looks like Survivor Series will be no different this year either.

Dave Meltzer has reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vince McMahon wants to bring The Rock or Steve Austin in for a very special role during the Brock Lesnar vs Jinder Mahal match.

In case you didn't know...

The Rock and Steve Austin have been busy since their full-time WWE careers ended. They have a storied rivalry against each other as well and left it all in the ring on multiple occasions.

But just because their in-ring careers might be over it doesn't mean they can't put on a black and white striped shirt and be a special referee.

The heart of the matter

Brock Lesnar vs Jinder Mahal is a very interesting match on paper. Since both men are the top champions of Raw and SmackDown Live respectively, a good amount of attention needs to be paid to the fact each man needs to leave the match looking as good as possible.

John Cena is currently under consideration to be the special referee for the match which could set up a future match against Jinder Mahal at WrestleMania. But Dave Meltzer also reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vince McMahon is also looking to bring in The Rock or Steve Austin for the role of special referee as well.

Of course, in both instances, it would be up to whether The Rock or Steve Austin wants to come back in any capacity. Austin retired 14 years ago and The Rock seems to have left that portion of his career behind seeing how any kind of injury he sustains in the ring could halt production for any of his various projects.

What's next?

No matter how WWE books Survivor Series it is still sure to be a great show. After all, the big November event isn't called one of the Big Four PPVs for no reason.

Author's take

The Rock or Steve Austin coming in to referee a match between Brock Lesnar and Jinder Mahal could be a lot of fun. But in the end, it really needs to be John Cena.

If Cena vs Mahal is the match WWE wants at WrestleMania they might as well get it started off with a bang in Houston.